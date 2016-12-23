Friday Night Feature: Erie's HoneyBee Returns For A Special Christmas Feature

Tonight, Erie News Now was getting in the Holiday spirit with a Christmas Feature for their Friday Night Feature this week. Erie's HoneyBee joined us again tonight, but this time she was talking all about the joy of Christmas and tradition.

In just one week, HoneyBee and her team worked hard in putting her new, "Home For The Holiday's" album together.

Because Christmas was such a fond memory if hers growing up, HoneyBee decided it was time to make her own Christmas album. It features many of your classic favorites, some old favorites of hers full of memories with her mom,and even an original piece she wrote for her son, King.

The CD was released on Black Friday. You can still pick up a copy if you'd like.

HoneyBee is performing at Oasis tonight, Friday December 23rd until 1:00 a.m. with her band The Groove. If you can't make it out tonight to grab your copy, you can always Direct Message her on Facebook. This is also where you can follow her to find out all her new releases and other exciting things she has happening for you to enjoy.