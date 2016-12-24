Showers Exit to East, Paving the Way for Good Travel Weather for the Rest of Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays from the Weather Department!



The rain showers that crossed the area on Christmas Eve morning will continue to push away to the east, leaving us cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hold nearly steady, this Saturday. After our morning high of 43, we'll hover near 40 degrees through the afternoon before dropping to near 30 late tonight in Erie, with 20s inland. Santa will encounter good flying conditions overnight with a mostly cloudy sky.



Christmas Day will be seasonable with a high of 37 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. A few rain showers will return on Christmas night, and there is a small chance for a little bit of freezing rain, late Sunday night or early Monday morning, to the east of I-79 before a big one-day warm-up.

Lake Erie Update: After the slightly milder spell, lake ice cover has dropped slightly, and this Christmas Eve, 9% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, mainly on the western end. Water temperatures off the northwest PA lakeshore have risen to 37 degrees. An increasing breeze from the west will produce 2' to 4' waves on the lake on Saturday before diminishing late, prompting a Small Craft Advisory for the New York lakeshore. - Geoff