Free Christmas Dinner

If you live in the Greene Township area, and dont have any Christmas plans, a local business is offering a Christmas dinner.

On Christmas Day, at the Greene Township Municipal Building from 1-4 p.m., you can get the free meal.

Konkol Welding and friends are hosting the dinner for anyone in the area that doesnt have to celebrate with, tight on funds, or just doesnt feel like cooking.

