Free Christmas Dinner

If you live in the Greene Township area, and don’t have any Christmas plans, a local business is offering a Christmas dinner.

On Christmas Day, at the Greene Township Municipal Building from 1-4 p.m., you can get the free meal.

Konkol Welding and friends are hosting the dinner for anyone in the area that doesn’t have to celebrate with, tight on funds, or just doesn’t feel like cooking.

You can find more information by clicking here.