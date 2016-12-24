Early Christmas Delivery

Christmas came early for residents out in Girard. Santa took a break from the North Pole to deliver Christmas dinner, with the help of the Girard American Legion.

With Santa in tow, members of the Girard American Legion surprised Jennifer Walker and her kids with a complete Christmas dinner.

She tells Erie News Now this is going to be one of her favorite Christmas memories, saying, “Thank you so much, I appreciated it."

Jennifer is one of 24 Girard residents getting the surprise on Christmas Eve.

"It just popped in my head, you know. Fortunately, I do work in the city, and I see different things in the city, and I just brought it out to the west county, and that's what we're doing,” says organizer Ron Lewis.

"It's really the kind of thing that needs to get done. And that's the kind of thing fraternal organizations are supposed to be doing,” says Girard Legion Commander, David Jackson.

The Legion filled baskets up Saturday morning with different items including ham, rolls, vegetables, mashed potatoes, and even some baked goods.

The Legion gets help from the Girard School District to see who is in need of a helping hand.

We caught a few of the dinners being delivered; however, most people were too shocked to want to be interviewed.

"A lot of them are surprised we're there actually doing this. There's a lot of tears out there that we're actually doing this. And like I said, people really appreciate what we're doing,” says Ron.

"It's more, when you look at them, especially with the kids, it's so nice to see people happy, and you know, getting a break,” says David.

The members of the American Legion in Girard started the Christmas Eve dinner giveaway last year, and it keeps on growing, they hope to expand.

"Oh we're going to continue this by all means. Yes, it's is going to proceed every year, we're going to make this happen. And hopefully, we're going to contact Northwestern School District, and these out there different organizations to see if we can make them grow with us,” says Ron.

The dinners wouldn’t be possible without the help of the legion members.

"I thought about this idea, these people behind me make this happen. They help me and I greatly appreciate them,” Ron tells us.

The Legion also distributed Thanksgiving dinners back in November.