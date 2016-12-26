Local Family Welcomes Christmas Bundle of Joy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Family Welcomes Christmas Bundle of Joy

As Christmas is a special day for many already, this Christmas became even more special for a family from Corry.

Meet Eyden Hepler. The 6 lb 3 oz baby boy was Erie's first Christmas bundle of joy for 2016.

"This is a complete surprise. He wasn't due until January 8th and he kind of rushed his way here," said Andreia Hepler.

Making Christmas a little bit different this year for parents Andreia Hepler and Aaron Dodd.

"It's pretty cool that he was born on Christmas I think, we weren't expecting it, so it was pretty much a big surprise for all of us," said Aaron Dodd.

Eyden was born just before 8 o'clock in the morning at UPMC Hamot, making him the first and only Christmas baby in Erie, at least for a few hours.

"We didn't know that he was the first one and still is, last we knew. It's definitely different," added Andreia.

Andreia and Aaron say little Eyden will definitely change the way they celebrate future Christmases.

"We won't know, until next year comes around so it's like either celebrate it that same day or the bay before or the day after," said Andreia.

"I don't know for me, he's my son so I'm gonna celebrate his birthday whatever way comes natural," added Aaron

A Christmas surprise indeed, but in the end...

"Definitely, a miracle," Andreia adds.

UPMC Hamot had two other babies born on Christmas. Saint Vincent Hospital had one.

