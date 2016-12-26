Father Son Duo Ask You to Consider This New Year's Resolution

Fifteen year old Kaleet Spearman’s life was saved by an organ donor, who happened to be his father. As the new year begins, they’re asking you to consider a New Year’s resolution to become an organ donor.

You couldn’t tell now, but just 10 years ago, Kaleet Spearman was battling for his life.

"His health was slipping. We had started pretty much... He was very, very young. So, he didn't know what was going on,” says his father, Steven.

Kaleet was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia when he was just 4 years old. His kidneys did not develop properly. In most cases, babies that are diagnosed with the condition don’t even survive birth, and if they do, most will need a kidney transplant.

At just four years old, Kaleet’s family learned he would need the transplant.

"At that time, his mother took it tougher than me, because she was actually aware of a lot of medical situations like that. And I really didn't know how serious it was. I more of the type of guy that's feel like the doctors can fix anything,” says Steven.

After his mother couldn’t donate, his dad learned he was an exact match to be a donor.

"I'm taking it as far as, I'm giving him a second life, you know. You know, I've already given him life from birth and then now, to move on, to now I can help him again. You know, that's a bond that a lot of parents won't have with their child. So, that's how I looked at it,” he says.

"He let me live. If I would never have the kidney I'd be dead by now,” Kaleet tells us.

8,000 Pennsylvanians are on a waiting list for an organ transplant. Luckily, for the Spearman family, Kaleet didn’t need to be on that list. However, the Donate Life PA Initiative is trying to make sure that number drops.

Currently, every 18 hours someone dies from not receiving a life-saving organ transplant. With your help, and just a few steps on DonateLifePA.org, you can be on your way to having someone’s back. All you need is your driver’s license number, your birthday, and the last few digits on your Social Security card.

Steven wasn’t a registered organ donor before the surgery, but if he could take it back, he says, “I would have signed up before this situation, because of all the stuff that I've learned over the years, but I can't take that back. But what I can do is give back some of my knowledge and help people understand that how important it is to be a donor."

You never know, you may be able to help someone in your own family, just like the Spearman’s.

Donate Life PA says last year organ donors made more than 24,000 life-saving transplants possible. They also say just one organ and tissue donor can save up to 8 lives.