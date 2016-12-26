Fire Destroys Jamestown, N.Y. Church

Fire destroys a church in Jamestown, New York, just after Christmas Day. Investigators are not ruling out arson as a possible cause.

It happened at the First Church of God, at 291 Falconer St. in downtown Jamestown. Crews arrived shortly after 2a.m. to find heavy fire in the back of the building. That fire and heavy smoke forced crews to fight the blaze from the outside -- what they call a defensive attack -- and the roof caved about an hour into the fire. It took firefighters roughly 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. They spent much of Monday afternoon putting out any remaining hot spots.

Jamestown firefighters aren't ruling out anything as a cause, including arson.

"Arson is a difficult thing to prove and it is difficult investigation at time," said Captain Robert Samuelson, Jamestown Police Dept. "Again, they're just covering all their bases and checking all the boxes at this time."

Thankfully no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. But the lack of information is leaving investigators scrambling Monday as they search for a cause.

"The first thing we have to do is find of the origin of the fire, where the fire started," said Andrew Finson, Jamestown Fire Battalion chief. "And then from there, find the cause of the fire."

The fire is especially tough for members of the church, just one day after the Christmas holiday.

"The young lady that was here a minute ago was very upset because she came to our "Trunk or Treat" and she says "I hope they're going to have "Trunk or Treat" again," said Darlene Smith, a neighborhood resident and church member.

Jamestown Police tell Erie News Now late Monday afternoon that crews have extinguished most of the hot spots, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.