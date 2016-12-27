Health of Pennsylvania Residents Ranked Low

America’s Health Rankings released their finding on how healthy each state is. Pennsylvanians have their work cut out for themselves if they want to be one of the healthiest states.

If you could give Pennsylvania a grade for its health, it’d most likely be an “F.” Out of 50 states, the Keystone State came in at 28 for being the healthiest, according to America’s Health Rankings.

"There's many different reasons that could attribute to that. Possibly with our weather, I wonder if there's a tendency for people to get less exercise or be less active outdoors,” says internal medicine physician, Dr. David Hutzel with UPMC Hamot.

It’s no secret, northwest PA weather can be treacherous, which can make physical activity troublesome. In America’s Health Rankings, they found obesity is on the rise. They found in the past 4 years, obesity has increased 7% across the board.

"If there's any one thing that I could see a patient for, that I could say improve your health in, it is dropping 10, 20, 30 pounds. Often times magically, magically back pain, knee pain, hip pain gets better in addition to those other things like diabetes and high blood pressure,” says Dr. Hutzel.

On the other hand, smoking has decreased. Pennsylvanians are ranked at 22 with the most smokers in the United States. However, with obesity going up, and smoking going down, is there a link between the two?

Dr. Hutzel says maybe.

When you quit smoking, your taste buds come back, making food taste better.

“But I think there's much more to that. Smoking does affect our metabolism, nicotine is a stimulant, etcetera. So I think it's much more complex than simply taste buds improving,” says Dr. Hutzel.

Another big factor in PA’s declining health, the drug epidemic.

“So, it's a complex issue that there's a simple answer, but it starts at the top of our political leadership, all the way down to the family level, and everything in between,” says Dr. Hutzel.

Pennsylvania may be on the lower half of that list, at 28. However, Dr. Hutzel says a few steps can get us back on top.

“When you give patients too many things to work on, they become overwhelmed. Typically they're non-compliant. So just chip away at it, make small goals.”

The good news, in the past year Pennsylvania went from 29 to 28 on the health ranking. When it comes to seniors, PA is in the top 20.

For additional information on the ranking, click here.