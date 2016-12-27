Millcreek Offering TreeCycling

As the Christmas holiday comes to end, it’s time to think about recycling those Christmas trees.

Millcreek Township will be hosting their annual Christmas TreeCycling program on Saturday, January 14th. This open to all Erie County residents, and they’ll be collecting trees from 9 a.m. until noon. The township does a few requests if you plan on dropping your tree off.

“We do have volunteers on staff to help unload the trees. The only thing we ask is that you do remove the tinsel, the stands, the ornaments, remove all that before you come,” says Jessica Stutzman, Recycling Coordinator with Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Township is also asking for monetary donation for the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, if you do take advantage of the Christmas TreeCycling.