Shooting Victim Checks Himself Into Hamot

A shooting investigation is being conducted after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound. Police were called to UPMC-Hamot just after 6:30 this evening, when an 18-year-old male showed up with a gun shot wound to the thigh.

Police tell us the injury is non-life threatening, and he is expected to be okay.

Currently, police say, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, so they have little to go off of, so it is still unclear where this shooting happened, and why.