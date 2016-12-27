Jamestown church demolished following fire, investigation continues

Bricks that were once the foundation of the First Church of God now hold down a tarp from the winter wind after Jamestown, N.Y. officials ordered demolition crews to tear down the burned out building.

"It's basically due to the lack of structural integrity and the danger it posed to the public," said Vince DeJoy, Jamestown city development director.

Investigators are still searching for a cause to the massive blaze that happened just after Christmas services early Monday morning, unable to rule if it was intentionally or accidentally set.

"We did bring in a New York State arson dog," said Brian Achterberg, Jamestown Fire Department fire inspector. "He did patrol the outside of the area to look for any accelerants that may have been used outside."

The search turned up nothing, Achterberg added.

Crews battled the blaze into the morning hours Monday.

But Tuesday, Sheryl Thorn and her husband Russell, of Jamestown, came to see the destruction for themselves following a weekend away celebrating Christmas with family. The two were married in this church; Sheryl's dad, a former pastor here.

"It's very heartbreaking, very heartbreaking because it means so much to me," she said.

The current pastor, Mervin Lee, led a small congregation of nearly 30 members each Sunday. It was one of his congregates that broke the news.

"It was devastating at first," said Lee. "But then I said, 'OK God, what's next?'"

A GoFundMe page was set up in October for the church, hoping to raise $30,000 for renovations to the church that was built in 1938. But now they're looking for another place to call home.

"Church is still going to go on," said Lee, likely holding it in his Stowe St. home for the interim.

That's good news for those like the Thorns, who called this place their second home.

"The structure is just a structure," said Russell Thorn. "But the church are the people."

But they're among the many who are still looking for answers as to what caused their home to come crashing down.