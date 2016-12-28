Pork and Sauerkraut a New Year Tradition in Erie

If you're planning a meal of pork and sauerkraut to ring in the new year, you are certainly not alone. It's a tradition for millions of Americans, including many families here in Erie.

Shoppers were taking a number at Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meats on East 24th Street. They have been in the meat business here since 1929 and at their current location since 1958, and in that time Gerry Urbaniak says they have sold a lot of pork and sauerkraut for New Year's Day meals. "They have stuck to that tradition over the years and have kind of transferred that to their children and children's children so it's become a very traditional thing, and pork and sauerkraut has been on New Year's tables for generations in Erie.

Urbaniak says the tradition came here with people of German or eastern European heritage. Pork is a symbol of progressing into the new year, because supposedly pigs always go forward and never back up. The shreds of cabbage in the sauerkraut, symbolize hope for prosperity, with each strand a wish for dollars in the new year. "Some southern European cultures will do dandelion greens or collard greens instead of the sauerkraut, but it's all kind of a sauerkraut looking thing that winds up in the bowl and the strands represent the dollars that they hope to have throughout the year," Urbaniak said.

Shoppers buying pork and sauerkraut at Urbaniak Brothers told us they each put their own spin on the tradition. Thomas Lee said, "My New Year's tradition is black eyed peas, pork, collard greens, sauerkraut, we actually do chow chow over our greens which is like a pickled sauerkraut, and going to church on New Year's Eve.

Cozella Eckroat said their tradition comes from her husband's side of the family. "His family was from Germany and that was a tradition they had so we have just kept it up all these years," Eckroat said. "We have a tradition that we make dumplings with our pork and sauerkraut so we have a dumpling recipe that's been handed down and that's what we serve with it." As to whether it works for luck and prosperity in the new year? " I hope so, again we've been doing it for many years...and we've always had pretty good luck."