Crawford County historians renovate region's last-known trolley station

When you first walk into what used to be an old trolley station in Cambridge Springs, you wouldn't know it was built in 1910.

"Our whole object here is to make the thing look like it did the day it was dedicated," said Dan Higham, vice president of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Heritage Partnership.

That's because Higham and his team from the have been working since 2009, transforming the facility into a modern-day version of its old self.

"This is the last trolley station that exists between Cleveland, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh," said Higham of the building, located at the intersection of Venango Ave. and Railroad St.

But that's not to say everything is new.

Much of it is original, Higham said. The table inside the dispatch room; the ticket booth; the old clock donated by the Cambridge Springs Historical Society; even the flooring -- the indents from decades of travelers still remain.

The work is made possible through thousands of dollars in donations, including over $5,000 in private donations in 2016.

"We get donations from local (donors), we get donations from Meadville, we get donations from out of state," said Ed Cronin, president of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Heritage Partnership.

The Cambridge Springs station connected Meadville to Erie for through 1929 during the town's mineral springs boom. Perhaps its most famous passenger: former United States President William Howard Taft, who on his way to speak at the former Edinboro Normal School, now Edinboro University.

Like the inside, a lot of the outside features of the trolley station are original, including the bricks along Railroad St. that used to sit below the trolley tracks. And starting next year, a full-size trolley could be sitting on those tracks once again, Cronin said.

"It will really make an impact and let people know that this is a trolley station," he added.

Higham and Cronin plan to add signs outside, replicating the old photos of a century ago hanging inside the station.

But this won't be just a trolley station by the time it's complete. The building will also serve as a museum and community center.

"It's not really ours and we understand that," said Higham, whose organizations owns the building. "It really belongs to the people of Cambridge Springs in particular, and Northwestern Pennsylvania."