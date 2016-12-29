Pet Wellness Clinic to Open January 9th

With freezing temperatures drivers might think it’s a good idea to warm up their car for five to ten minutes first before hitting the road but, according to local mechanics that’s not necessary.More >>
With freezing temperatures drivers might think it’s a good idea to warm up their car for five to ten minutes first before hitting the road but, according to local mechanics that’s not necessary.More >>
Two weeks of all that ice and snow build-up can add thousands of pounds of pressure to the roof of your home. If you don't want to spend hundreds, or even thousands of dollars to have a company remove it for you, there are some simple -- and cheap -- tricks to get the job done.More >>
Two weeks of all that ice and snow build-up can add thousands of pounds of pressure to the roof of your home. If you don't want to spend hundreds, or even thousands of dollars to have a company remove it for you, there are some simple -- and cheap -- tricks to get the job done.More >>
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.More >>
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.More >>
A Florida couple is facing charges, after they’re accused of attempting to sneak a cat in their luggage at the Erie International Airport.More >>
A Florida couple is facing charges, after they’re accused of attempting to sneak a cat in their luggage at the Erie International Airport.More >>
Snow that's still on the streets has to go somewhere, and city crews and property owners are trying hard to find room for it.More >>
Snow that's still on the streets has to go somewhere, and city crews and property owners are trying hard to find room for it.More >>
We all have to clean off our cars after it snows. But are you doing it right?More >>
We all have to clean off our cars after it snows. But are you doing it right?More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>