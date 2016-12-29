Pet Wellness Clinic to Open January 9th

The Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania set a date to open their affordable pet wellness clinic.

It's set to open January 9th, 2017 at 2433 Zimmerly Road. That's next door to the Humane Society of NWPA.

The clinic will offer affordable spay/neuter services and vaccines to pet owners.

They partnered with the Glenwood Pet Hospital to provide the services. You are asked the contact the Humane Society of NWPA to schedule appointments.

At 10 a.m. Friday, January 6th, the public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic.



