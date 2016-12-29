Man Shot on Erie's East Side

A man is undergoing treatment at UPMC Hamot after a shooting on Erie's east side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 24th Street around 11:10 a.m. for a person shot in the leg.

Investigators at the scene tell Erie News Now the victim is a missing juvenile who was shot on East 22nd Street and then made his way to an East 24th Street home.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received several calls for shots fired in the area, including someone in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.