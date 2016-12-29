Man Shot on Erie's East Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Shot on Erie's East Side

Posted: Updated:

A man is undergoing treatment at UPMC Hamot after a shooting on Erie's east side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 24th Street around 11:10 a.m. for a person shot in the leg.

Investigators at the scene tell Erie News Now the victim is a missing juvenile who was shot on East 22nd Street and then made his way to an East 24th Street home.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received several calls for shots fired in the area, including someone in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com