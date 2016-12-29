Recovered K9 Dog Back at Work In Jamestown, NY

The Jamestown, New York Police K-9 dog named "Mitchell" that was stabbed a few weeks ago has now recovered, and is back in action.

So much so, that the pooch helped in the arrest of a man today on a felony warrant check.

33 year old Devon Cottom jumped out a window and ran from police after the K-9 unit arrived at a barrows street address. "Mitchell" the dog latched onto Cottom, who was able to get free and go over a fence. Cottom later surrendered to police after a short pursuit.

Cottom faces a host of charges, including resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. ###