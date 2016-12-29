School Board Member Takes PENNCREST School District to Court

PENNCREST School Board member Luigi DeFrancesco is taking the school district to court.

“We're elected by the people and we should serve the people,” said DeFrancesco. “We took an oath, and the oath that I took says that I will discharge of the duties of my office with fidelity."

DeFrancesco is asking the court to issue an injunction against PENNCREST School District Superintendent Michael Healey, which would order him to turn over financial invoices to the school board. It’s a request DeFrancesco says he's been denied.

“I feel responsible that before I vote on any measures that are presented to the board, I should know every detail of the vote.” Said DeFrancesco.

On Thursday, during a preliminary objections hearing in the Crawford County Courthouse, the superintendent’s lawyer said the previous board voted against a measure that would allow individual board members to review district invoices.

But after the district had to cut 37 teaching and staff positions in June, to avoid bankruptcy, PENNCREST School Board member William Mantzell says the board should be allowed to review each invoice.

"We should be able to view these no problem at all,” said Mantzell. “The superintendent shouldn't have sole authority to approve or disapprove these things."

Superintendent Healey was not in the courtroom today. His lawyer Michael Musone said that there is no legal basis for this complaint and it should be dismissed.