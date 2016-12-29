Erie V.A. Medical Center Receives National Honors

The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center has an honor only ten percent of veterans hospitals receive: a perfect five-star rating.

"We ask the question for a veteran, 'are you getting the care at the time and place you need it?' And the answer is yes, then we know we're doing a good job," said John Gennaro, Erie VAMC director.

It's based off of scoring system from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The system accounts for patient and employee satisfaction, and improvements from previous years, and notably, patient care and wait time.

"Currently, we're at six days for primary care, five days for specialty care, and just a day for mental health," said Gennaro.

It's welcome news, after the V.A. health system nationwide was plagued by reports of long wait times and poor care in recent years. But leaders here in Erie say that's not something they see when serving 21,000 veterans each year, 5,000 of those in their up-and-coming behavioral health clinic.

"We've been really focusing on increasing our access and improving our access to make sure our current services meet the needs of our veterans," said Jamie Zewe, assistant chief of behavorial health at the Erie VAMC.

The behavioral health clinic here at the Erie VA is ranked number one in the entire country, according to Erie VAMC public affairs specialist Sarah Gudgeon. It is also the fastest-growing clinic here in Erie, she said.

"For instance, we have a PTSD education program that we're going to be expanding to several different clinics," said Zewe.

A lower rating doesn't necessarily mean the medical center is scoring poorly, said Gennaro. The scoring is all relative. But he credits the ongoing expansion of services, including $25 million worth of campus projects and renovations as a reason Erie scored so highly.

"They include primary care clinics, specialty care, and look at residential programs for substance abuse and homelessness," he said.

Of the 143 V.A. medical centers in the country, only fourteen receive a five-star rating.

"It's nice to have a ranking system that confirms what we already know... that we're doing a good job," said Zewe. "That our veterans are happy, that our staff is happy."

