Hit-and-run in Millcreek Twp. sends man to hospital

Hit-and-run in Millcreek Twp. sends man to hospital



A man is rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Millcreek tonight.

It happened here at the intersection of West 12th St. and Peninsula Drive around 6:30p.m. The victim, Michael Keller, was walking south across on W. 12th St. when he was hit by a car; that vehicle, possibly a silver two-door coupe without a spoiler listed as either a Honda or Hyundai, according to Millcreek Police.  The vehicle turned into the nearby Country Fair parking lot, but then fled the scene.   

Keller was transported for serious injuries.

Millcreek Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the vehicle and suspect. They can be reached at 814-833-7777.

