It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year...To Buy A Car

If you didn't get a shiny car in your drive way on Christmas, don't fret, you may get some of the best deals in these last few days of the year.

"Right now you've got factories trying to hit their goals for year-end and have us dealers hitting our goals for the year-end. So right now we're looking at where we are and how far we are from our projections," explained Joe Askins, Vice President at Auto Express Kia on Wattsburg Road.

Recently, Consumer Reports projected savings on many models as much as 15 percent or more.

Other incentives include high cash rebates, great interest rates and low lease payments. Last year, Edmunds reported December topping the year for auto sales, and expects this months sales to be on par. They also predict sales to increase annually from 20-15.

"We've already seen up to 20% increase this final week of the month as what we've seen all month long," said Askins.

There are also some questions you should ask the salesperson.

"Once they pick out a model, they need to find out all the incentives available from the factory, and then find out from the dealer what incentives they're going to do on top of the factory incentives."

If you have a car you're looking to trade in, it turns out now is the time to get the most bang for your buck.

"This month and the next following month right into the spring season is the best time to trade in your vehicles because you're going to get top dollar trade in's now, because used cars are a little bit more in demand. There's not as much activity," said Askins.

Another deal to check out, if you're buying new or used, is the financing you can get from the factory or your local banks.They're trying to crunch in more numbers as the year comes to a close and will likely offer lower interest rates. You'll also want to ask what the dealership will offer after you drive the car off the lot, such as service repairs and oil changes.

Most of these deals will run through January 3rd.