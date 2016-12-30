Man Arrested in Alleged Assault of Woman at Granada Apartments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested in Alleged Assault of Woman at Granada Apartments

Thor Perry Thor Perry

Police have arrested and charged a Millcreek man in the kidnapping, rape and assault of a woman at the Granada Apartments.

Thor Perry, 25, who lives in the complex, was arrested early Friday morning during a police investigation in the 300 block of West 31st Street in Erie.

Officers were called to the Granada Apartments to investigate an assault Monday. The victim was taken to Saint Vincent Health Center for treatment, and police secured an arrest warrant for Perry.

He was arraigned Friday on rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.

Perry sits in the Erie County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

