$151K in State Tax Credits to Benefit Warren County Projects

Three Warren County organizations will benefit from $151,000 in state tax credits.

It is part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which encourages businesses and community organizations to invest in projects that serve distressed areas or support conservation.

The Struthers Library Theater will improve accessibility to and within the 133-year-old building.

The Warren-Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council will develop two vacant lots on Beech Street in Warren. The donated land will be used to build two affordable housing units for low-income households.

Sheffield Area Food Pantry will convert and renovate a donated building that will become its new location.