$151K in State Tax Credits to Benefit Warren County Projects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$151K in State Tax Credits to Benefit Warren County Projects

Posted: Updated:

Three Warren County organizations will benefit from $151,000 in state tax credits.

It is part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which encourages businesses and community organizations to invest in projects that serve distressed areas or support conservation.

The Struthers Library Theater will improve accessibility to and within the 133-year-old building.

The Warren-Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council will develop two vacant lots on Beech Street in Warren. The donated land will be used to build two affordable housing units for low-income households.

Sheffield Area Food Pantry will convert and renovate a donated building that will become its new location.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com