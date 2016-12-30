Police Filing Charges in Store Disturbance

Police are filing charges against a man after what investigators first thought was an attempted robbery ended up at a convenience store.

Officers were called to the Shell on East 6th and Parade around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly afterward, police arrested Levon Gray, 29. They found him on East 7th Street after police say he left through the back door to escape.

Gray reportedly never tried to take anything from the store.

He was reportedly under the influence when he ran behind the counter of the store.

He now faces public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges.