Amended Charges Filed in Deadly September Hit-and-Run

Amended Charges Filed in Deadly September Hit-and-Run

Amended charges have been filed in the case against an Erie county man accused of driving drunk in a deadly hit and run.

Matthew Stiles, 38, now faces a felony charge of accidents involving death or injury.

He was accused of leaving the scene of the fatal accident and driving under a suspended license in early September.

Police say Stiles was driving a van along Route 20 in Girard when he hit and killed Charles Ryen, 51, who was walking along the side of the road.

According to court records Erie News Now uncovered, Stiles had two prior convictions for driving under the influence.

The van believed to be involved was found on Stiles property with some front-end damage.

