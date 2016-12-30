Sticking To Your New Year's Resolutions

Are you planning on losing weight? quitting smoking? saving more money?

These are examples of what many are planning as their New Year's resolutions for 2017. They may have been goals for some time now, but people usually start them after the new year.

"It's a good time to reflect on the past and say, what is it that I need to let go of? Or what is it about the past year that I want to change?" said Jessi Montie, Clinical Supervisor of Addiction Medicine Services at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health of UPMC Hamot.

Montie said people often come with very broad goals or they make too many goals causing them to become overwhelmed and give up. She recommends setting very specific goals that are measurable, obtainable, realistic and to set a time frame to complete them.

"Instead of saying, I just want to exercise or lose weight, maybe say something like, I want to start working out or walking 10 minutes a day for two weeks."

New Years resolutions can be hard to keep but there are some ways to help you stay on top of them.

"One thing I really encourage is having a support group or having someone to keep you accountable. Talk about your goals, writing them down, having a journal. But really just feeling supported in what you're doing," Montie advised.

Montie said some of the best goals are the ones with the most value for yourself, and if you're ready for a change, this is the time to make it happen.

"I think with New Year's, it provides hope for the future. So we often look in the past and it gives us a sense of something to look forward to."