Pennsylvania minimum wage to remain steady in 2017

Once that calendar flips to 2017, millions of Americans in 19 states and Washington, D.C. earning minimum wage will receive a pay increase. But Pennsylvania isn't one of them.

But one economist believes Pennsylvania will benefit anyway.

"The fact that PA is going to have lower minimum wage than our neighbors means that our businesses are going to be more competitive than those other place," said Dr. Jim Kurre, director emeritus at Penn State Behrend's Economic Research Institute of Erie.

Those neighbors include New York and Ohio, both increasing the minimum wage next week. New York will jump from $9 to $9.70 starting Jan. 1; Ohio, a more modest nickel hike to $8.15 per hour.

Some local businesses like Mazza Winery in North East rely on entry-level workers to help harvest grape crops each year. They employ up to 70 workers during at its peak, 30 percent of those are seasonal. Owner Bob Mazza has mixed emotions on the change.

"We operate both in Pennsylvania and New York and there's quite a disparity between the minimum wages," said Mazza.

Just across the Pennsylvania line in Westfield, N.Y., Mazza owns Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing. And starting in 2017, they'll face new minimum wage guidelines.

"It creates a challenge for us on the bookkeeping end of it, as well as the incentive for where people want to work," he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order in March ensuring state employees working under the governor would make no less than $10.15 per hour. Pennsylvania's current minimum wage has 18 percent less purchasing power than it did in 1979, Wolf claimed. So far, no measures have been taken to boost wages for non-governmental workers in Pennsylvania.

So will Pennsylvania follow in New York's and Ohio's footsteps?

Kurre doesn't think so, and he says, for good reason.

"What we frequently will see is that when the minimum wage rises, a number of jobs will disappear as a result of that," said Kurre.

At the vineyard, Mazza hopes the increase will spur economic growth among minimum wage workers.

"Which helps businesses sell more products and it all comes out in the end," said Mazza regarding the economic growth. "But I'm not sure it would come out that way."