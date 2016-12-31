UPDATE: Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of State Police Trooper - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

UPDATE: Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of State Police Trooper Killed

Posted: Updated:
Jason Robison Jason Robison
Trooper Landon Weaver Trooper Landon Weaver

The man sought after shooting and killing a trooper Friday night in central Pennsylvania is now dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

"Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident," Pennsylvania State Police said on its Facebook page.

Jason Robison, 32, is the suspect in the shooting. The fatal encounter happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County when Weaver showed up to investigate a Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation.

Troopers located Robison Saturday morning at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his home, State Police said. Robison was reportedly shot and killed during the confrontation after he refused commands to surrender and threatened to cause harm to law enforcement.

Weaver, 23, enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty since the department was established in 1905, the state police Facebook page said.

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

"Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve," Gov. Wolf said.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com