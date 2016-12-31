UPDATE: Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of State Police Trooper Killed

The man sought after shooting and killing a trooper Friday night in central Pennsylvania is now dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

"Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident," Pennsylvania State Police said on its Facebook page.

Jason Robison, 32, is the suspect in the shooting. The fatal encounter happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County when Weaver showed up to investigate a Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation.

Troopers located Robison Saturday morning at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his home, State Police said. Robison was reportedly shot and killed during the confrontation after he refused commands to surrender and threatened to cause harm to law enforcement.

Weaver, 23, enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty since the department was established in 1905, the state police Facebook page said.

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

"Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve," Gov. Wolf said.