Erie Police Investigating Homicide

Erie Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Police tell us one man has died from a gunshot wound. Around 1 a.m. police and EmergyCare responded to a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Buffalo Road.

A neighbor at the scene tells Erie News Now the incident started in Bogey's Tavern, and then spilled into the street. He says he heard around 15 to 20 gunshots and saw people running out of the bar.

"So now you've got multiple gunfire, people shooting from different directions and people dead in the street, so we live right across the street, and I've got kids, so we're not safe here,” says Sean Powell who lives near Bogey’s Tavern.

Police tell Erie News Now they do not have anyone in custody yet.