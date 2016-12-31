Erie Police Investigating Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Investigating Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Bogey's Tavern on Buffalo Road Bogey's Tavern on Buffalo Road

Erie Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Police tell us one man has died from a gunshot wound.  Around 1 a.m. police and EmergyCare responded to a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Buffalo Road.

A neighbor at the scene tells Erie News Now the incident started in Bogey's Tavern, and then spilled into the street.  He says he heard around 15 to 20 gunshots and saw people running out of the bar.

"So now you've got multiple gunfire, people shooting from different directions and people dead in the street, so we live right across the street, and I've got kids, so we're not safe here,” says Sean Powell who lives near Bogey’s Tavern.

Police tell Erie News Now they do not have anyone in custody yet.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com