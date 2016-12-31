Erie Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years



A sold out crowd made their way to the Erie Playhouse for the New Year's Eve show, A Salute To 100 Years Of Broadway.

120 volunteers made up the stage, including performers and musicians.

The audience enjoyed over 30 songs from over 100 years of performances on Broadway. 

This year was an extra special show for the playhouse.

"This is really a special show for the playhouse because it is our 100th anniversary. We are celebrating our actual birthday, which is January 18th. So with a sold out crowd, we're celebrating with cake and champagne and chocolate and just going to have a wonderful evening of entertainment," said Almitra Clerkin, Executive Director for Erie Playhouse.

The New Year's Eve show began on First Night Erie almost two decades ago.

