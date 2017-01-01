Update on East Side Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Update on East Side Homicide

Erie City Police are releasing more information after a homicide early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a 28 year old man dead, of an apparent gunshot wound on Prospect Avenue, just west of June Street.

Were also learning a second 29 year old victim showed up to the hospital in a personal car, with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

It all started after police responded to a shots fired call at 1 a.m. outside of Bogeys Tavern on Buffalo Road.

A neighbor at the scene told Erie News Now that the incident started in the bar, and then spilled out into the street.  He says he heard around 15 to 20 gunshots and saw people running out of the bar.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.  The only possible description of the suspect is he was wearing red.  If you have any information, youre asked to call Erie Police.

