Erie's First Two Babies of 2017 Bonded for Life

Most people celebrated the New Year early into Sunday morning, but a couple of moms welcomed Erie’s first babies of 2017. However, that’s not the only thing they’re celebrating.

When Howa Abdi arrived at the hospital to give birth, she knew there was a chance she would have the first baby born in Erie of 2017. She started having contractions at 3 a.m., Saturday morning.

After being at the hospital all day Saturday, at 12:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day, she welcomed baby boy Ramil Osmen.

We asked her if she was surprised it happened on New Year’s, “"Yes, I wanted it to be yesterday, but came an hour before,” she says.

Baby Ramil’s name was picked out by his dad, and it means tough and honest. After coming almost a week early, he was honestly ready to start the New Year off right for his parents.

"I'm happy about it... really happy,” says Howa.

The second baby born at Magee-Women’s UPMC Hamot was born about 4 hours after the first. There’s only 3 doors that separate the two, and they share more than just a birthday.

Idiris Ali came into the world at 5:08 a.m. His mom, Farhia Muya, also happens to be Ramil’s great aunt.

"Well we kind of thought we were going to have the baby the same day, cause we started having contractions the same time, around the same time. And we were texting each other, and she said Oh, I think I'm going to the hospital right now,” says Howa, Farhia’s niece.

"Yeah we were actually texting each other... When she was in pain, she was telling me she was in pain. I'm like I'm kind of in a little bit of pain...It's a blessing, it's a blessing with the New Year,” says Farhia.

However, the newborns won’t be the only ones celebrating the January 1st birthday. Ramil’s father, Farhia and her mother all celebrate on the first.

Both Howa and Farhia are refugees, along with their family. According to RefugeeCenter.Org, many refugees have their birthdays on New Year’s Day, because most don’t have record of their actual birthdays from their native countries.

So now, the family will have even more of a reason to celebrate the New Year.

“"Now we're going to have a big party, because normally we don't celebrate birthdays, but I do for my kids.. We're going to have one big cake for everyone,” says Farhia.