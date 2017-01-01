Wattsburg Area Fire Displaces Five - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Wattsburg Area Fire Displaces Five

Posted: Updated:
Five people displaced in Wattsburg area fire Five people displaced in Wattsburg area fire

Volunteer firefighting crews were called out to battle a fully involved house fire in the Wattsburg area Sunday evening.  They were sent to 15124 Casler Road, where dispatchers reported that a one and a half story frame home was up in flames.

The home is located near the state gamelands in Amity Township, between Wattsburg and Union CIty. Seven fire companies responded to fight the fire.  It broke out just after 7:30 p.m. on the first night of the new year.

Our Erie News Now crew at the scene reports that no one was hurt in the fire.  Five residents are displaced in the aftermath of the blaze. 

A state police fire marshal will assist in the investigation to determine what sparked the fire.

