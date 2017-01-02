The Embroidery Shoppe: Giving You the Business

The Embroidery Shoppe on Cherry Street has only three employees.

But its workers and their machines turn out tens of thousands of garments every year.

All the art work, designs, and embroidery is done "in house."

Most of the customers are small businesses in the region.

Nearly everything happens in one room.

A half dozen computerized embroidery machines handle the work.

Employee Rebekah Drake said, "The sewing machine at home is hard. These are a lot easier. You just push the button and they go so it is much easier."

Basically anything you can get a needle through the workers can embroider. But clothing for small businesses is the firm's "bread and butter."

Owner Gary DeAngio said, "Mostly what we do are business logs, polos, tee shirts, jackets, full jacket backs, the whole range. Hats are popular, winter hats this time of year."

The machines have not changed too much in the past 20 years.

The real change has been in the software used to design the embroidery.

DeAngio said, "The software has become easy enough that people like me can do the design on a computer instead of having to send it out to a digitizing house. So that has made it a lot quicker and a lot less expensive."

While there is competition for embroidery jobs it is really not a major concern for The Embroidery Shoppe.

The small firm specializes in jobs many companies consider too small.

And after two decades, many satisfied customers keep coming back.