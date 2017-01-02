Attention Nittany Nation!

Penn State University may be 210 miles away, and the Rose Bowl Stadium is nearly 2,500 miles from the area. However, that isn’t stopping the Nittany Nation from cheering on the blue and white.

Tonight, the Lake Erie Chapter Penn State Alumni Association will be hosting a watch party starting at 4:00 p.m. at Hooch & Blotto’s.

Normally, the Rose Bowl is always on January 1st, but because of the “never on Sunday” tradition, the game was moved to the 2nd.

This will only be 15th time the Rose Bowl has been moved since its start in 1902.

At tonight’s watch party, main campus alumni or frequent visitors will get the opportunity to enjoy Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream and beer from Otto’s. They’ll also be giveaways throughout the night. If that’s not enough to convince you, the LEC-PSAA president says it is all about the atmosphere.

Yeah it's always upbeat, it's always positive. There's always a lot of cheering and this year we've had a lot to cheer about. You know, it's an exciting offense, it's a lot of points being scored, and everybody loves that. Everyone loves winning, but it's just a positively charged environment, and everyone has a good time,” says Robert “Luke” Luther.

Of course, don’t forget to watch the Rose Parade on WICU12.