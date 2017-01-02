2017 Looks to be a Big Year for Local Politics

2017 is shaping up to be a big political year in Erie.

There are a lot of seats up for grabs in the upcoming may primary election. The two biggest of course, are the mayor and county executive.

The list of mayoral candidates is growing larger and larger.

So far on the democratic side there have already been four announcements with more expected in the next few weeks.

County Councilman Jay Breneman, Edinboro professor, Lisa Austin, Director of the Erie Playhouse Almi Clerkin, and former City-Councilwoman Rubye Jenkins-Husband have all punched their ticket for the May primary election.

More announcements in the coming weeks are expected including, current City Council President, Bob Merski.

On the other side of the aisle, retiree, Al Zimmer has announced his run for mayor in 2017.

The other big seat is for county executive. Kathy Dahlkemper is seeking re-election in May but she will also have some company in the race.

Political newcomer, Tim Sonney has officially announced that he will be challenging Dahlkemper from the republican side, along with businessman and veteran Brent Davis who's running as an independent.

Republican leaders, tell us they expect about a half dozen candidates to announce their run for the county executive. Names we've heard that are considering possible runs include, Art Oligeri and County Councilman Ed Dimattio.