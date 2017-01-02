Homicide Victim Identified; Police Appealing to Witnesses to Help Solve Case

An autopsy is completed on the body of a man who was found dead near an east Erie tavern over the weekend.

He's identified as 28-year-old Darren Germany, the coroner says he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say they found Germany dead, around 1:00 Saturday morning.

His body was about a block south of Bogey's tavern, the bar is in the 2100 block of Buffalo road.

Erie police are hoping more witnesses will come forward, as they review surveillance video from what happened.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says the deadly incident started with a fight inside Bogey's, which was caught on surveillance video, then spilled outside.

Police say there was then an exchange of gunfire between at least two people.

Police won't say exactly how many shots were fired, but a neighbor tells Erie News Now they heard as many as 20 gunshots.

Shortly after, another man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, but police haven't been able to interview him yet, to try to find out his possible involvement in the case.

Chief Dacus says to solve this murder, they need witnesses to come forward, "We know the bar was heavily populated that night, and yet we've had no cooperation, we've had no contact with people other than the people that our detectives have intentionally sought out, so there is a lack of cooperation in this one unfortunately," said Chief Dacus.



As police appeal for cooperation to help solve this murder, as far as the bar itself, Chief Dacus says Bogey's Tavern has been compliance with the department's Nuisance Bar Task Force. And says this deadly incident isn't necessarily a reflection on the bar itself, "They haven't been high on the priority list, because they've been able to manage themselves over the last the last several years. Now with this incident, obviously we're going to make contact with them and see what's going on and see if there's a way we can work better with them to control what's going on there," Dacus said.



This homicide was the 9th in the city of Erie in 2016. In 2014, there were 11 homicides, 8 of them were solved; 2015 saw 10 homicides, detectives solved 8 of them, and so far police have made arrests in 6 of the 9 murders last year.

Chief Dacus says the fact that police have made arrests in a majority of the cases is great, especially when witnesses often don't come forward, "Given the circumstances of what our detectives are up against, they are making progress, they are able to make arrests," said Dacus. "Evidence only takes you so far, direct evidence, circumstantial evidence only gets us so far. At the end of the day we still need people to cooperate with law enforcement to make arrests," Dacus said.

The homicide numbers have continued to go down in the city over the past several years, but while the numbers are promising, Chief Dacus says there's still a lot of work to do, "Obviously those numbers, even though they show a downward trend, I'm not too optimistic because we still have a long way to go," said Dacus. "Ideally we'd like to see those numbers at zero, so 2017 will be a continued focus on gun violence," Dacus continued.

If you have any information on Saturday morning's homicide you're asked to call Erie Police Lt. Jon Peters at 870-1159.