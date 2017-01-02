Kwitowski Expected to Become New City Council President

Casimir Kwitowski is expected to become the new president of Erie City Council on Wednesday.

Council will vote on its new leader at the regular meeting Wednesday morning, and a resolution nominating Kwitowski is on the agenda.

He was first elected to council in 2013, after serving three terms as city controller.

He says the key issues facing council include economic development, battling blight, and trying to bring in more revenue to the city.

He believes he is taking over as president at a critical time.

He said, "I have always felt that somewhere there would be a time when I would be able to do something to help the city at a time when it really needed it. I think we are at that point now."

Kwitowski says he wants to forge closer ties and more cooperation with Erie County Council and the Erie School Board.