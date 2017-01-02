Fire Damages Former School in Ashtabula County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Damages Former School in Ashtabula County

Posted: Updated:
North Kingsville Fire North Kingsville Fire

Authorities are searching for the cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged the former North Kingsville elementary school, in Ashtabula County.

The fire rekindled late this morning forcing crews to return to the scene to douse flames that caused heavy smoke to pour out of the old brick building.

Early Sunday, seven companies fought the fire.

No one was hurt.

The building was being used for storage by the owner, American Roofing and Construction.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall's office is investigating, looking for a cause.

Neighbors say the fire was difficult to watch, because the school had been a center of the community for many years.

Neighbor Dennis Kortyka said, "My son and daughter were students over here. My wife was a student. I was an art teacher. I did that for 42 years."

Volunteers kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com