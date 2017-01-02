Fire Damages Former School in Ashtabula County

Authorities are searching for the cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged the former North Kingsville elementary school, in Ashtabula County.

The fire rekindled late this morning forcing crews to return to the scene to douse flames that caused heavy smoke to pour out of the old brick building.

Early Sunday, seven companies fought the fire.

No one was hurt.

The building was being used for storage by the owner, American Roofing and Construction.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall's office is investigating, looking for a cause.

Neighbors say the fire was difficult to watch, because the school had been a center of the community for many years.

Neighbor Dennis Kortyka said, "My son and daughter were students over here. My wife was a student. I was an art teacher. I did that for 42 years."

Volunteers kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.