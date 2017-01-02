Wattsburg Hose Volunteer and Family Lose Everything in House Fir - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Wattsburg Hose Volunteer and Family Lose Everything in House Fire

Wattsburg volunteer firefighter loses everything is house fire Wattsburg volunteer firefighter loses everything is house fire

The family of a Wattsburg volunteer firefighter is forced to rebuild their lives in 2017 after a devastating New Year's Day house fire. Andy Stiner, a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, watched as his own home on Casler Road, near the state gamelands off Route 8, went up in flames Sunday night.

Fire investigators believe it started in a faulty chimney and was burning in the attic, before breaking out below. Stiner, his wife, dad and children ages 12 and 6 escaped to safety, but lost all their belongings.

Stiner says he has new insight on what victims of fire are going through. He will take that personal experience into his volunteer firefighting in the future. "After 17 years of helping everybody else, I guess I've never realized how hard it was to be on this side of things," Stiner said.  "A lot of brothers and sisters here last night helped me through it."

Assistant Fire Chief Darin Nuse said it wasn't easy fighting a fire for one of their own. "It's hard, we're all like brothers and sisters in the department so we try to stay close, you do everything you can to help one of your brothers out, it's one of them hard things," Nuse said.

In this case it was impossible to save the home.  The family lost everything.  The Red Cross is helping with basic needs. The Wattsburg Hose company plans to hold a benefit on February 4 at the firehall.  Volunteers are meeting tonight to finalize details.  You can find more information on their facebook page about the benefit and a go-fund-me account. 

