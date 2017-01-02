Millcreek Police Release Photos of Wegmans Thieves, Hoping Public Can Help

During the holiday season, reports of mail being stolen, gifts from cars taken, and other thefts are typically on the rise.

One local store is dealing with retail theft on several different occasions by the same people. Now, police in Millcreek are hoping you can help identify them. Surveillance photos were just released of the duo that took off with $275 on December 28 and December 31 at the Peach Street store. Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.