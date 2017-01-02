Pennsylvania gas tax increases 8 cents to highest in U.S.

Gas in Pennsylvania is going up again.

This time, an eight-cent increase in the commonwealth's gas tax, giving Pennsylvania the highest state gas tax in the country for the second year in a row.

The hike comes from Act 89, a massive transportation funding law passed in 2013.

"I don't think the roads are acceptable for the amount of taxes we're paying," said Bill Joint, of Erie.

"I know it takes time after they increase the tax to get that," said John Willis, of Corry. "But from what I've seen from road repairs, we're paying way to much in tax."

The third and final hike, now boosts the total gas tax increase to 27 cents over the last four years. PennDOT uses the funds to support an extra $1 billion a year in road and bridge projects. Add in the 18-cent per gallon national gas tax, and motorists in Pennsylvania has a combined 76.7 cents per gallon in taxes, leaving some drivers to question why their roads are still in bad shape.

"Potholes that are poorly repaired," said Willis. "Just throw some patch in it and clamp it down with your foot and call it good."

Out of state drivers are already noticing the change; some say they will pass through Pennsylvania the next time they fill up.

"I try not to get it anywhere," said Che Baysinger, travelling from New York. "I usually go right to Ohio because it's pretty cheap."

But some motorists like Andrew Duckman, of Toronto, don't mind the increase because, he says, it's nearly half as much as Canadian prices.

"It usually costs about $45-50 and here, we're looking at about $28," said Duckman, accounting for the currency exchange rate.

Prices are also on the rise once again up to $2.55 at several locations in Summit Twp. near Interstate 90. And $3 dollars per gallon isn't out of the question by spring, according to AAA (American Automobile Association), prices Northwestern Pa. hasn't seen since May 2015, when they averaged $2.96 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com