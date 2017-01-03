Police Investigate East Erie Shooting

Erie police are searching for the suspects in the latest shooting in the city.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A 20-year old man told police he was robbed by two male suspects as he walked in the area of East 27th and Elm streets.

He was shot one time. Rescue crews took him to UPMC Hamot, where the still unnamed victim underwent emergency surgery. There is no word yet this morning on his condition.

Officers recovered at least two spent shell casings from the scene, but they only have a vague description of the two suspects.

Police tell Erie News Now they have a few "people of interest" they are looking to talk with as part of the investigation.

So far, there have been no arrests as this investigation continues.