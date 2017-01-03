What's Next for the Millcreek Mall? - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

What's Next for the Millcreek Mall?

Posted: Updated:

If youve been at the Millcreek Mall in the past few weeks, you know it has been pretty packed for the holiday season.  As the mall starts to slow down, a mall anchor store closed, and The Limited is set to close later this week. 

So, whats the status of the Millcreek Mall?

While it might seem like the mall might be in a bad place, mall spokesman Joe Bell with Cafaro Company, who owns the mall, says this type of turnover is nothing new.

Joe says Cafaro Company constantly sees retailers interested in the Erie area market, because it is typically a way for these businesses to attract a new consumer.

Just in 2015, the mall welcomed H&M and Forever21, two retailers that never had a real presence in northwest PA, and surrounding areas.

Joe says Cafaro Company is always speaking to national and local retailers to fill spaces, which is why it didnt take long for the Millcreek Mall to announce Boscovs would be filling the empty Sears space.

Boscovs says it is the nations largest family-owned department store chain, and already operates 45 stores throughout the region.

Even though there are some empty store fronts at the mall, Joe says theyre already working to fill those spots.  Theyre looking to fill where The Limited is located, along the Mall Promenade, and where Primanti Bros. and Mad Mex are located.

So it should be interesting to see how that transpires.  But we don't have finalized deals yet, just yet.  So I can't give you names of the folks who are interested there.  So, stay tuned.  We're going to have some interesting things,” Joe tells Erie News Now.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little longer to shop at Boscov’s, they’re expected to open in October.  However, Joe says they’ll have a big celebration when they do.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com