What's Next for the Millcreek Mall?

If you’ ve been at the Millcreek Mall in the past few weeks, you know it has been pretty packed for the holiday season. As the mall starts to slow down, a mall anchor store closed, and The Limited is set to close later this week.

So, what’s the status of the Millcreek Mall?

While it might seem like the mall might be in a bad place, mall spokesman Joe Bell with Cafaro Company, who owns the mall, says this type of turnover is nothing new.

Joe says Cafaro Company constantly sees retailers interested in the Erie area market, because it is typically a way for these businesses to attract a new consumer.

Just in 2015, the mall welcomed H&M and Forever21, two retailers that never had a real presence in northwest PA, and surrounding areas.

Joe says Cafaro Company is always speaking to national and local retailers to fill spaces, which is why it didn’t take long for the Millcreek Mall to announce Boscov’s would be filling the empty Sears space.

Boscov’s says it is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain, and already operates 45 stores throughout the region.

Even though there are some empty store fronts at the mall, Joe says they’re already working to fill those spots. They’re looking to fill where The Limited is located, along the Mall Promenade, and where Primanti Bros. and Mad Mex are located.

“So it should be interesting to see how that transpires. But we don't have finalized deals yet, just yet. So I can't give you names of the folks who are interested there. So, stay tuned. We're going to have some interesting things,” Joe tells Erie News Now.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little longer to shop at Boscov’s, they’re expected to open in October. However, Joe says they’ll have a big celebration when they do.