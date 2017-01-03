Senator Dan Laughlin Sworn Into Office

It’s back to work after the holidays for Dan Laughlin, only this time he won't be needing the tool belt.

The former contractor turned Senator was sworn into office Tuesday morning in the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

Laughlin is taking over the 49th District from the one-term incumbent Senator, Sean Wiley. Laughlin who has had no political experience was a large underdog entering the November election but managed to pull off the upset by seven points.

Laughlin tells Erie News Now his main focus in office will be getting equal funding for the Erie School District, and helping bring them out of their current financial crisis.The Laughlin campaign hung their hat on fair funding for the Erie School District, something Laughlin says he's going to work hard for.

"There are other districts that are struggling also, but this is my district. The Erie schools are what I'm fighting for first. It's not that I'm abandoning the other districts but there are senators from their districts that can go to bat for them too," said Laughlin.