Woman Arrested For New Year's Day Robbery

Lauren Johnson

This woman wanted by State Police for stealing prescription medications from an elderly woman during a New Year's Day break-in has been arrested.

Lauren Johnson, 27, faces burglary, robbery and harassment charges for the weekend incident.

Investigators say Johnson broke into a home on McHale drive in Linesville just before 10 p.m. New Year's Day.

That's where Johnson reportedly demanded prescription medications from a 69-year-old woman who was asleep on the couch.

Troopers say Johnson shoved the victim to the ground when she refused and stole the medications.

Johnson has been arraigned and now sits behind bars in the Crawford County Jail.

