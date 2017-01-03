JMC Ice Arena Leak Fixed, Plans to Open Thursday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

JMC Ice Arena Leak Fixed, Plans to Open Thursday

Posted: Updated:

JMC Ice Arena announced it plans to open Thursday after fixing the leak that closed the skating rink.

A company contacted the Erie Zoo, which operates the ice arena, about a sealant. It was mixed with the refrigerant and worked to repair the leak.

The source of the leak was never pinpointed, but it kept the arena from opening at the beginning of the season in September.

The arena will welcome the public for an open skate Friday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com