Winter Layups Begin for Big Ships

Erie's busy winter ship repair season is now underway.

The first large ship, a tug-barge, is now docked at Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

Three more big ships, including the 1,000 foot lake freighter Presque Isle are scheduled to arrive in Erie soon.

But schedules can change, and even more ships could come to town.

Erie's skilled work force and facilities at both the shipyard and Erie Sand & Gravel help attract the ships, and help boost the local economy.

Erie Port Authority Executive Director Brenda Sandberg said, "When Donjon gets geared up for winter work, that typically means they are looking at bringing back individuals they laid off over the summer when they are slower. Often that means their employment rates will go up to 200 individuals."

The big ships typically leave Erie by late March when locks open, providing access to the upper Great Lakes.