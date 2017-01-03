New Millcreek Township Police Chief Sworn Into Office

There's a new top cop in Millcreek Township. The township swore in its new police chief Tuesday.

53-year-old Scott Heidt took over as Millcreek Township police chief New Year's Day and was sworn in Tuesday morning. He takes over for retired Chief Michael Tesore.

Most recently, Chief Heidt served as captain of the department for about 5 years, and deputy chief for the months leading up to him assuming the top position within the department.

He has served nearly 30 years on the force, holding several roles within the department, in different divisions as well.

Erie New Now sat down with Chief Heidt, to talk about his plans for the future of the 63-member police force.

He says he doesn't plan to make any drastic changes.

"I want to just continue some of the things that have already been put into place, I'm not looking to change a whole lot, there's no sense in reinventing the wheel here, we just want to make sure that we keep people safe," said Chief Heidt.

Chief Heidt says, much like communities across the country, drugs, specifically heroin, continues to plague Millcreek Township.

So he says his officers will continue to work with the Attorney General and District Attorney Drug Task Forces, to combat the issue within the township.

"It's throughout the nation, and we've seen our share. Our officers have been involved in several instances where they have used Narcan to try to resuscitate someone from an opiate overdose, but it is happening throughout the country and we're seeing our fair share here as well," said Chief Heidt.

As we've been reporting, the Grenada apartment complex has been a place where Millcreek police have had to respond to on several occasions, with calls for service increasing over the years.

The building is under new management now, but Chief Heidt says Millcreek officers will continue to patrol the area.

"We do have a lot of calls there and obviously we're going to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe up there. So I would ask that if any residents are having issues to not hesitate to contact us so we can get some people up there if we're not already there," Chief Heidt said.

Chief Heidt says one of his first priorities will be appointing people in the police administration, and hiring one new patrol officer to fill the spot left vacant by Tesore.