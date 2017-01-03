Busy Season for Northwestern PA Red Cross

From the first of November through New Year's Day, it has been a busy season for the American Red Cross in northwestern Pennsylvania. They helped out the victims of 31 different fire emergencies in Erie and Crawford counties, and one family who suffered a flooding emergency. Pam Masi, Executive Director of the area Red Cross told us they consider November through March fire season. "The furious season is usually the winter when people are using alternative heating sources, you have your extra lights, people are cooking more, potentially smoking, candles those types of things," Masi said. "Since November 1 we've had 31 fires and one flooding in Erie and Crawford County, that put almost a hundred people out of their homes," she added.

Two of the most devastating fires happened over the New Year's holiday weekend. In North East, a fire on December 30, burned three structures, and put three families out in the cold. one family was expecting a baby and lost all the shower gifts and items they had to prepare for the new arrival. Then on January 1, the family of a Wattsburg volunteer firefighter lost everything in a house fire.

The Red Cross steps in during those first hours and days to make sure people have essentials after an emergency. They do it by providing a pre-loaded Red Cross card. "Our services are provided through basically a card that allows a family to make their own decisions in recovery," Masi said. "Some need a place to stay, some need clothing, food and if someone has a family, young kids, then they need baby supplies, maybe medications, eyeglasses...every family is different, but the card allows them to purchase supplies that suit them for recovery," she said.

The Red Cross on average spends $500 to $1,000 per family in need, and they need community support to do so. You can make donations by phone, at their Pittsburgh Avenue office or donate on line at www.RedCross.org. Donations are distributed by zip code, so contributions will stay in the local area.

