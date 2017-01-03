Pennsylvania General Fund revenue less-than-expected in 2016

Lawmakers joining the Pennsylvania General Assembly will have to start working quickly in 2017.

That's after the Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the commonwealth received fewer tax dollars than expected, falling $367 million dollars short, down 2.7 percent from projected General Fund earnings.

"It's something that we definitely need to take seriously," said Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie) by phone from Harrisburg Tuesday evening. "And it's something that we really need to look at all avenues to try and generate revenue to correct that."

Sales tax revenue fell short by 2.6 percent; corporate tax revenue, by 7.3 percent; the biggest loss of the year: a 12.4 percent slide in the realty transfer tax revenue.

The Department of Revenue is "concerned about the magnitude of the shortfall," according to Kevin Hensil, Dept. of Revenue communications director. But Hensil says Gov. Tom Wolf is committed to addressing the financial challenges facing the Keystone State.

"We're losing population, there are those kind of things we have to deal with," said Harkins, who is beginning his sixth term of office representing the 1st Legislative District. "The pension issue is a big issue. We have to fill that void. It's a myriad of things that we've really got to look at."

Harkins said he's already working on bipartisan talks to see where Pennsylvania can generate additional revenue.

"I think we've cut just about everywhere we can," he said. "We talk about welfare cuts and all those things. They all sound great. But at the end of the day, those aren't the real savings."

The commonwealth has just about maxed itself out of taxing things like cigarettes and gasoline, Harkins added. But a new type of fuel could next: natural gas.

"We haven't taxed that at all and that price is going to continue to climb," he said. "They (natural gas companies) are going to make money and it should be proportionately shared."

It's a downward pattern Harkins has seen in other Northeastern states since the recession. But one he and other lawmakers are still working to solve in Pennsylvania.

Some good news from the report include increased inheritance tax collections, which were 4.6 percent higher than expected for the year. The "non-motor" sales tax was $3.6 million higher than expected in December, thanks in part to the holiday season, Hensil added.